Frances Heins Jones

November 10, 2020

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina - Frances Heins Jones MYRTLE BEACH – Frances Heins Jones, age 95, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 10, 2020. She was born on September 23, 1925 to James Bell Heins and Elise M. Heins (nee McIntyre) in Blythewood, SC. Frances moved to Myrtle Beach after graduating from Lander College, where she was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority. In 1948 she married the love of her life, Herman Jones, and the loving couple spent 70 wonderful years together until Herman's passing in 2018. Frances was an elementary school teacher in Myrtle Beach, where she taught the fourth grade, until she started her family. Frances' many hobbies included baking, cooking, and quilting. She was a devout Christian and an active member of her church, First United Methodist Church of Myrtle Beach. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Frances is survived by her sister Edith Joyner of Athens, GA; her children Jimmy Jones (Hilda), Carolyn Causey (Rodney), Dianne Jones (Jessie, Deceased), Kenneth Jones (Kim), Kelly Jones (Toni), Susan Smith (Greg); her grandchildren James Jones, Timmy Jones, Suzanne Arnold (John), Amy Fields (Steve), Courtney Skipper (David), Lauren Harbin (Johnny), Pierceson Jones, Hampton Prince, Davin Jones, Matthew Jones, Carson Jones (Hannah), Mackenzie Thompkins (Charlie), Bridger Jones, Nicholas Smith, Hunter Smith (Jessica); and her seventeen great grandchildren as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Frances was preceded in death by her husband Herman C. Jones; her brothers James B. Heins Jr., Robert Heins; her sisters Sarah Heins, Elizabeth H. Kay; and her grandson Tommy Jones. A celebration of life will be held at 11:30 AM Saturday, November 14th at the First United Methodist Church of Myrtle Beach. Burial will follow at Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Friday, November 13, 2020 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First United Methodist Church of Myrtle Beach, 901 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.





