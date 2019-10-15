Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances P. Liguori. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



March 16, 1932 - September 29, 2019

Greenwich, NY

Frances P. Liguori passed away peacefully September 29, 2019 at her daughter Cheryl's home in Boulder, CO. She was 87. Born March 16, 1932 in Greenwich, NY to parents Aloysius Corcoran and Fanny Bell Corcoran, Frances graduated from Arlington High School (Poughkeepsie, NY) in 1950. She remained in Poughkeepsie, New York as she began working for IBM. It was there that Frances met her future husband, James Gene Liguori, married at Holy Trinity Church in Poughkeepsie, and raised four children in Pleasant Valley.

She volunteered for the New York Diabetes Association, worked as a teachers aide at BOCES, was an avid bridge player and was proud of her Daughters of The American Revolution heritage. In 1986, Frances and Gene retired and moved to North Myrtle Beach, SC. She golfed, volunteered at the Habitat for Humanity Resale Store and Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach while continuing to pursue her passions, especially for crafting. Her children describe her as a Master Crafter, as she embraced sewing, painting, stained glass, really anything artsy. Frances and Gene also loved a wide variety of musical genres, and, as Michele puts it, "They danced wherever there was music, and Frances got everybody up on the floor." Fran spent thirty-four years in North Myrtle Beach, and she and Gene traveled to spend their summers at Copake Lake, NY. In 2017, Frances and her furry friends moved from North Myrtle Beach to Boulder to live with her daughters Cheryl and Cynthia. Throughout her life, Frances maintained a close bond with her grade-school friends in NY. That's the kind of person Frances was: devoted, caring, dependable. Frances was preceded in death by her husband, James Liguori, in June of 1999.

She is survived by her daughters: Michele Boula of San Antonio, TX; Cheryl E. Liguori of Boulder, CO; Cynthia M. Liguori of Boulder, CO; her son and daughter in-law, James Gene and Patricia Liguori, Jr. of Hyde Park, NY; her grandchildren: Michael(Beth) Mark and Cassandra Liguori, Michelle and Jesse Boula, and Olivia Liguori; as well as her great-grandchildren: Christopher and Chloe Boula, and Natalie Liguori.

A memorial service for Frances will take place in Pleasant Valley on Saturday , October 19 at 10 am at St. Stanislaus Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Frances to the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach (409 Bay Street, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582) or the American Diabetes Association (

Arrangements are under the direction of the William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. To send online condolences, please visit our website at



