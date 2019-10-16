Frances L. Seidman Simmons
August 26, 1923 - October 14, 2019
Conway
Frances L. Seidman Simmons, age 96, formerly of Churchton, Md., passed away at her daughter's home in Conway, SC., on October 14, 2019.
She was born in Clarendon, VA. on August 26, 1923, and was the only child of the late James Bertrand and Hester Ann Dawson.
She was predeceased by her husband, Bernard Seidman in 1971 and her second husband, Lester Simmons in 2011. She retired from Sears-Roebuck with more than twenty-seven years of service. Frances is survived by her 2 children, Jerry Seidman (Penny) of Salem, VA. and Linda White (Al), of Conway, SC.; grandchildren, Laura Terry (Tony), Joann Garland (Marty), Heather Lewis (Brian), and Brian White (Rachel). She is also survived by 8 great-grandchildren (Nikki Stanley, Tracy Terry, Amber Garland, Abby Garland, Blake Lewis, Dylan Lewis, Landon White and Rebecca White) and 3 great-great grandchildren, (Ryleigh and Addie Belle Chumbley, and Makaela Terry). Survived by a loving sister-in-law, Ruth Seidman Foster of Santa Barbara, CA., and many loving nieces and nephews. Also survived by step-children, Peggy Bast (Bobby), Tommy Simmons, Kelly Simmons (Marie) and Carol Crosby, and step-great grandchildren Emma and Jake Stanley.
The family would like to thank Dr. Kontos from Grand Strand Regional Medical Center and her care givers of Mercy Care, Joanne, Melissa and Justin.
The family will receive friends at Watson Funeral Services on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 1pm until 2pm.
Funeral Services will be held 2pm Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Watson Funeral Services Chapel.
Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Samaritans Purse 3690 Socastee Blvd Myrtle Beach SC 29588
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 16, 2019