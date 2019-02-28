Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Ceruzzi. View Sign

Frank Ceruzzi

January 20, 1923 - February 21, 2019

North Myrtle Beach

Frank Ceruzzi, 96, died February 21, 2019 at home with his family at his side.

Born on January 20, 1923 in Port Chester, NY, he was the son of the late Mario and Nicolina Spira Ceruzzi.

He is best known in the Myrtle Beach community as the first CEO of Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. He managed the transition from Ocean View Hospital in 1976 and served as CEO until 1987.

Throughout his years in hospital administration, he had a reputation for a positive, and caring attitude towards his employees and patients. His career in hospital administration spanned 32 years, beginning at Davie County Hospital in Fuquay Varina, N.C. He served 10 years as CEO of Cape Fear Hospital in Fayetteville, N.C, ending in 1971. He then joined Hospital Corporation of America to manage Broadway Hospital in Vallejo, Ca, and was transferred to Myrtle Beach in 1976. The experience of opening a new world-class hospital for the Grand Strand was a highlight of his career. Frank was greatly appreciative of the support from the Myrtle Beach community, and became well known and respected for a successful opening. Upon his retirement in 1987, he continued to remain active in the community. In 2006 he received a recognition for his work on the board of the Coastal Samaritan Counseling Center.

Frank served as a Marine in

Frank was a graduate of East Carolina University and was an avid Pirate fan. He treasured his many friendships at the school, and contributed to the school, both with his time and financially. He received numerous awards for his dedication and support of his alma mater, including the Distinguished Service Award in 2003 and induction into the Leo Jenkins Society in 2007.

It was "love at first sight" when Frank met Edna S. Squires at East Carolina, and they were married in her home town of Kelly N.C. in 1952. They remained happily married until her death in 1998. Frank was known as devoted husband and loving, supportive father.

Frank was an avid amateur photographer, and was passionate capturing the beauty that he saw during his extensive travels and chronicling his children and extending family. A natural athlete, he was an excellent amateur golfer, and enjoyed the friendship of his fellow golfers. A sunny optimist, Frank was known as "a kid at heart." Even in the twilight of his life, he could be seen playing ball on the beach with kids.

He remarried Gracie Williams of North Myrtle Beach in August of 2009. He became an active member of the North Myrtle Beach community and became an active member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Church. Despite suffering from dementia in his later years, he remained a happy, friendly, and loving person, who will be missed by the North Myrtle Beach community.

Frank is survived by their two children and his wife, Gracie. Brenda lives in Decatur, Al and Louis lives in Atlanta Ga. Gracie lives in North Myrtle Beach with her son, Jeremy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Current Transitions, 414 Hwy 90 East, Little River, SC 29566 or Grand Strand Down Syndrome Society, P.O. Box 30398, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:30 pm on Friday, March 8 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church. He will be inurned next to his first wife, Edna, at a later date in Squires Cemetery, Atkinson, NC.

A guestbook is available at

Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.





Frank CeruzziJanuary 20, 1923 - February 21, 2019North Myrtle BeachFrank Ceruzzi, 96, died February 21, 2019 at home with his family at his side.Born on January 20, 1923 in Port Chester, NY, he was the son of the late Mario and Nicolina Spira Ceruzzi.He is best known in the Myrtle Beach community as the first CEO of Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. He managed the transition from Ocean View Hospital in 1976 and served as CEO until 1987.Throughout his years in hospital administration, he had a reputation for a positive, and caring attitude towards his employees and patients. His career in hospital administration spanned 32 years, beginning at Davie County Hospital in Fuquay Varina, N.C. He served 10 years as CEO of Cape Fear Hospital in Fayetteville, N.C, ending in 1971. He then joined Hospital Corporation of America to manage Broadway Hospital in Vallejo, Ca, and was transferred to Myrtle Beach in 1976. The experience of opening a new world-class hospital for the Grand Strand was a highlight of his career. Frank was greatly appreciative of the support from the Myrtle Beach community, and became well known and respected for a successful opening. Upon his retirement in 1987, he continued to remain active in the community. In 2006 he received a recognition for his work on the board of the Coastal Samaritan Counseling Center.Frank served as a Marine in World War II from 1941 to 1945. He was stationed in the South Pacific, on the island of Guadalcanal. Upon his honorable discharge, he went on to earn both an undergraduate and graduate degree.Frank was a graduate of East Carolina University and was an avid Pirate fan. He treasured his many friendships at the school, and contributed to the school, both with his time and financially. He received numerous awards for his dedication and support of his alma mater, including the Distinguished Service Award in 2003 and induction into the Leo Jenkins Society in 2007.It was "love at first sight" when Frank met Edna S. Squires at East Carolina, and they were married in her home town of Kelly N.C. in 1952. They remained happily married until her death in 1998. Frank was known as devoted husband and loving, supportive father.Frank was an avid amateur photographer, and was passionate capturing the beauty that he saw during his extensive travels and chronicling his children and extending family. A natural athlete, he was an excellent amateur golfer, and enjoyed the friendship of his fellow golfers. A sunny optimist, Frank was known as "a kid at heart." Even in the twilight of his life, he could be seen playing ball on the beach with kids.He remarried Gracie Williams of North Myrtle Beach in August of 2009. He became an active member of the North Myrtle Beach community and became an active member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Church. Despite suffering from dementia in his later years, he remained a happy, friendly, and loving person, who will be missed by the North Myrtle Beach community.Frank is survived by their two children and his wife, Gracie. Brenda lives in Decatur, Al and Louis lives in Atlanta Ga. Gracie lives in North Myrtle Beach with her son, Jeremy.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Current Transitions, 414 Hwy 90 East, Little River, SC 29566 or Grand Strand Down Syndrome Society, P.O. Box 30398, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588.A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:30 pm on Friday, March 8 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church. He will be inurned next to his first wife, Edna, at a later date in Squires Cemetery, Atkinson, NC.A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Funeral Home LEE FUNERAL HOME

11840 Highway 90 P. O. Box 1116

Little River , SC 29566

(843) 390-2525 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Sun News on Feb. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Death Notices for The Sun News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close