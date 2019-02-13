Frank D. Lospalluto
March 9, 1933 - February 10, 2019
Conway
Frank Donato Lospalluto, 85, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Pruitt Health Hospice.
Mr. Lospalluto was born in Jersey City, NJ, a son of the late Donato and Rose Cirritola Lospalluto. Frank loved his career designing jet engines with General Electric. His design of the CFM56 powers most of the Boeing 737 aircraft flying today. He was a devout Catholic and a member of The Catholic Church of St. James. Frank enjoyed traveling with his wife and visited more than 19 countries. He was predeceased by his wife Loraine of 65 years and one sister, Angelina Fiume; two brothers Louis and Phillip.
Survivors include: His two sons Frank Jr. of Oregon, Steven and his wife Catherine of WA; one daughter, Diane R. Koehler and her husband Clifford of KS; two grandchildren, Meghan and Kristin; a sister Teresa Venello of NJ.
A private Inurnment will be held at The Catholic Church of St. James columbarium.
Memorials may be made to the Catholic .
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 13, 2019