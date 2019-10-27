Frank Doolittle
October 22, 1925 - October 23, 2019
Murrells Inlet
Frank Doolittle, 94, of Murrells Inlet, SC passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at his residence. He was born October 22, 1925 in Allendale, NJ.
An upcoming memorial service will be announced once arrangements have been finalized.
For further information, memorials and online condolences please visit, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 27, 2019