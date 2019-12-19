Frank Maffei (1945 - 2019)
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-1440
Frank R. Maffei
July 15, 1945 - December 14, 2019
Murrells Inlet
Frank R. Maffei, 74, of Murrells Inlet, SC passed away peacefully Saturday, December 14, 2019 at his residence. He was born July 15, 1945 in Yonkers, New York, son of the late Daniel Octavius Maffei and Stephanie Dziadzio Maffei.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a son, Daniel Maffei, II.; and a daughter, Barbara Maria Ballew.
Survivors include his loving wife of nineteen years, Rosalia Maffei of Murrells Inlet; two sons, Frank Maffei, Jr. and Robert Joseph Maffei both of Yonkers, NY; and one brother, Raymond Maffei of Yonkers, NY.
Frank enjoyed playing golf, working in the yard and taking rides in the car.
A celebration of Frank's life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Dec. 19, 2019
