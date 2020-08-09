1/1
Frank Recker
1972 - 2020
Frank L. Recker
January 15, 1972 - August 5, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Frank L. Recker, 48, of Myrtle Beach, SC, passed from this life surrounded by his family on Wednesday, August 5. Born on January 15, 1972, in Lafayette, IN. Frank is survived by his parents; Dennis Recker (Harriett) Bluffton, SC, and Cynthia Recker, Lititz, PA; three sisters; Denise Claar (Ken) of Lititz, PA, Melisa Jennings (Jack) of Pulaski, NY, and Sara Rodgers (Greg) of New Bern, NC; six nieces and nephews; Nicholas Claar, Bret Claar, Kailyn Jennings, Megan Jennings, Emily Rodgers, Lucas Rodgers; and his loyal dog, Wally. He graduated from Ephrata Senior High School in Ephrata, PA, in 1991. After graduation, he moved to Myrtle Beach to attended Coastal Carolina University, pursuing his career in hospitality. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, and a die-hard Detroit Red Wings fan. To meet Frank was to love Frank. His smile lit up the room; he was the favorite uncle, comedic brother, loving son (mom's favorite), and best friend to many. His charismatic personality and quick wit will be missed by all. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Mayo Clinic in his memory.


Published in The Sun News on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
August 8, 2020
Frank was a valued hair customer at Captain's Chair Barber Shop. He came every 3 weeks. He will be missed.
The owner of the barber shop,
Karen Mays
Friend
August 8, 2020
I met Frank about 15 years ago. Two things he loved, the Red Wings and playing golf. He will be missed.

To his family, I am sorry for your loss. Frank was a great guy. RIP my friend.
Rusty
Friend
August 8, 2020
Frank, Heaven has received an amazing angel. My high school friend, you were always the life of the party! I never met anyone who could make friends as easy as you with people from every “clique” but you always stayed true to yourself and the person you were. To this day I’m still amazed how you could possible know every word to every Metallica song and gave the word “head banging” a whole new meaning. Even now, Metallica “One” is still one of my favorite songs. Thank you for being my first friend in 1988 when I knew nobody and was too shy to try. You always made me laugh and sometimes at the most inappropriate times. Even when you moved away we always stayed in contact. You left a footprint on so many lives. Your smile, laughter and the ability to be so caring will live on forever. You will forever be missed. Thank you for the amazing memories. Fly high my friend.
Jen Hargis Prescott
Friend
August 8, 2020
You truly were one of the best human beings I’ve ever met! You always knew how to make me laugh even on my worst days. I’m going to miss your jokes, your laugh, and that contagious smile you had.
Love ya Frank!❤
Stacey Hennis
Friend
August 8, 2020
Not only was Frank a coworker but he was a friend. He’s an amazing person who never failed to make me smile. He always made sure I was good. I wish I could have one more laugh with him. Thank you for making work less stressful. Rest in peace Frank ❤
Lexie Mascia
Coworker
August 7, 2020
R.I.P. mister we will miss you.
Malcolm King
Friend
August 7, 2020
Such a shame he was such a good guy. I met him at Sharleys when I was down from Stevens. PA. Sending prayers to his family and friends.
Linda Atkins
August 7, 2020
I'm a better person for having known Frank. Rest in peace with my brother.
Chris Baker
Friend
August 7, 2020
Frank this is my last good burger until my next hello.We never spent a moment as friends together that we didn’t laugh.I will forever miss you.
Nicole Jaques
Friend
