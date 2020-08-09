Frank L. Recker

January 15, 1972 - August 5, 2020

Myrtle Beach

Frank L. Recker, 48, of Myrtle Beach, SC, passed from this life surrounded by his family on Wednesday, August 5. Born on January 15, 1972, in Lafayette, IN. Frank is survived by his parents; Dennis Recker (Harriett) Bluffton, SC, and Cynthia Recker, Lititz, PA; three sisters; Denise Claar (Ken) of Lititz, PA, Melisa Jennings (Jack) of Pulaski, NY, and Sara Rodgers (Greg) of New Bern, NC; six nieces and nephews; Nicholas Claar, Bret Claar, Kailyn Jennings, Megan Jennings, Emily Rodgers, Lucas Rodgers; and his loyal dog, Wally. He graduated from Ephrata Senior High School in Ephrata, PA, in 1991. After graduation, he moved to Myrtle Beach to attended Coastal Carolina University, pursuing his career in hospitality. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, and a die-hard Detroit Red Wings fan. To meet Frank was to love Frank. His smile lit up the room; he was the favorite uncle, comedic brother, loving son (mom's favorite), and best friend to many. His charismatic personality and quick wit will be missed by all. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Mayo Clinic in his memory.





