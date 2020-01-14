Franklin Levon McClellan
March 15, 1938 - January 11. 2020
Conway
Franklin Levon McClellan, 81, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 15, 1938 in Horry County, a son of the late Neal and Mayme Anderson McClellan.
Mr. McClellan was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He worked for many years at AVX in Myrtle Beach until he retired in March of 2000. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force, United States Army and the Army National Guard. He served his country faithfully until he retired in March of 1998. Mr. McClellan was a faithful member of Langston Baptist Church for over 30 years where he served as a deacon, a member of the social committee, a member of the bereavement team and as an usher.
Mr. McClellan is survived by his wife of 56 years, Franziska McClellan, four children; Gabriele Richardson (Loren), Johnny Goebel (Debra), Shirley Sanders (Shawn) and Michael McClellan (Tracy). He also leaves behind nine grandchildren; Cory Richardson (April), Jeremy Richardson, Christopher Goebel (Megan), Ashley Goebel, Joshua Sanders, Marcus Sanders, Bradley Sanders, Jordan McClellan and Caleb McClellan. He also leaves behind six great grandchildren. He is also survived by three sisters; Marie Godbolt, Kathleen Ray (Jack) and Carolyn Baker (Joe). He is pre-deceased by his three brothers; Tom McClellan, Bill McClellan and Johnny McClellan. He was also pre-deceased by his parents Mayme & Neal McClellan.
Funeral Services will be held 3pm Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Langston Baptist Church with Rev. Bruce Davenport and Dr. Randall Jones officiating.
Burial will follow at Westside Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends 1:00pm until 2:45pm prior to the service at the church.
The family will also receive friends at the home on Monday afternoon until 7pm.
Published in The Sun News on Jan. 14, 2020