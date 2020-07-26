Rev. Fred Gordon Culler
June 27, 1932 - July 7, 2020
High Point
Rev. Fred Gordon Culler, 88, of High Point, NC went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
Fred was born in High Point on June 27, 1932 to the late Fred Benjamin Culler and Hazel Haney Culler
After his education he served several different churches for 25 years. The next 25 years of his life was spent as a State Farm agent.
On June 20, 1970, he married the former Eleanor Clarke Baker. Together they have five children, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
After retiring in 1997, they moved to their beach home in North Myrtle Beach, SC where they lived for eight years. While living there Fred renewed his interest in NASCAR Racing. He became involved with the National Fellowship of Raceway Ministries at Myrtle Beach Speedway and for eight years served as Chaplain at the Speedway. He was NFRM National Vice-President and a member of the first Board of Directors from 2000 through 2003. Since 2005, he served as MRO Shop Chaplain at Bill Davis Racing.
A service of remembrance will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service at 1015 Eastchester Drive in High Point.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be sent to: Motor Racing Outreach, 5555 Concord Parkway Suite 405, Concord, North Carolina 28027 or to: The Salvation Army of High Point and Center of Hope Family Shelter, 301 W. Green Drive, High Point, North Carolina 27260.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cumbyfuneral.com
.