Fred Hamilton
1951 - 2020
Fred P. Hamilton
May 31, 1951-October 2, 2020
North Myrtle Beach
Fred P. Hamilton, 69, of Little River, SC, passed away unexpectedly on October 2, 2020, following a brief illness. Born in Lexington, SC, to Rev. Kenneth Littlejohn Hamilton and Sara Davis Hamilton, Fred spent the majority of his life in North Myrtle Beach. A much loved individual in the community, Fred was a life-long member of Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church. He was a graduate of Wampee-Little River High School, and of the University of South Carolina, with degrees in Political Science and Accounting. In keeping with his kind hearted and charitable nature, Fred was a longtime member of Civitan International, where he held a Chairman position, and spearheaded their Candy Drive for the North Strand.
Fred had many passions in life and shared them with friends and family across the country. He loved music, film, vintage comics, and trains. He possessed a unique gift for documenting and archiving his interests to share with others. With an imaginative mind and distinctive style of humor, Fred was a creative storyteller who loved to write. A conversation with him was guaranteed to be interesting, and if you were lucky, it might also lead you down an entertaining path as he shared his unique observations on the absurdities of life. He was sensitive, curious, witty, and engaging, but above all, he had a genuine heart and spirit.
Fred is survived by a brother, Kenneth Hamilton of Sumter, SC; a niece, Sara Hamilton of Spartanburg, SC; two nephews, Thomas Marczewski of Charleston, SC and Stephen Marczewski of Jacksonville, FL; and two beloved cousins, Frank Hamilton and Tedde Hope Hamilton, both of Dallas, TX.
He was preceded in death by his Mother and Father, and his niece, Ellen J. Marczewski.
Arrangements are through Goldfinch Funeral Home in Conway, and services will be announced at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to The Myrtle Beach Civitan Club, Harvest Hope Food Bank in Columbia, SC, or to an animal rescue organization of your choice.
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 11, 2020.
October 10, 2020
Fred and I were friends since the 1990s. It began with our mutual love of cinema and involvement with so-called "film fandom" and it grew from there. Fred was extremely knowledgeable on film history, but his real passion was railroad history! We found we had a great deal in common, and shared our common thoughts and frustrations with each other regularly. He had many friends who loved him, and I remain in a state of shock over his sudden passing. Fred used to tell me he never knew what to say in a condolence posting, and right now I find I don't either. Deep condolences to Fred's family, and to his many friends on-line across the country.....
Parker Anderson
Friend
October 9, 2020
I am a better person because of my cousin friend. I would like to thank Trudy Martin, Cathy B, his friends at the Big E and Billy the Kid, Dews, The laundry that supported the Civitan Candy drive, and all Fred’s Facebook family that supported him every day with love. You all enriched his life so much and he loved you all. Tedde

Tedde Hamilton
Family
