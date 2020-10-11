Fred and I were friends since the 1990s. It began with our mutual love of cinema and involvement with so-called "film fandom" and it grew from there. Fred was extremely knowledgeable on film history, but his real passion was railroad history! We found we had a great deal in common, and shared our common thoughts and frustrations with each other regularly. He had many friends who loved him, and I remain in a state of shock over his sudden passing. Fred used to tell me he never knew what to say in a condolence posting, and right now I find I don't either. Deep condolences to Fred's family, and to his many friends on-line across the country.....

Parker Anderson

Friend