Fred J. Morris, Sr.
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Fred J. Morris Sr, 91, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Thursday, May 30, 2019, at McMillan-Small Funeral Home. Burial following in Southern Palms Memorial Gardens.
Family will receive friends 5:00 PM-7:00 PM Wednesday and 1:00 PM until 1:45 PM Thursday, at the funeral home.
Memorial may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 955 Mercy Lane SE, Bolivia, NC, 28422.
A complete obituary and guest book are available at msfh.net.
Published in The Sun News on May 28, 2019