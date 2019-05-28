Fred Morris

Service Information
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC
29572-7506
(843)-449-3396
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
Fred J. Morris, Sr.
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Fred J. Morris Sr, 91, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Thursday, May 30, 2019, at McMillan-Small Funeral Home. Burial following in Southern Palms Memorial Gardens.
Family will receive friends 5:00 PM-7:00 PM Wednesday and 1:00 PM until 1:45 PM Thursday, at the funeral home.
Memorial may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 955 Mercy Lane SE, Bolivia, NC, 28422.
A complete obituary and guest book are available at msfh.net.
Published in The Sun News on May 28, 2019
bullet World War II
