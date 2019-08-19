Fred Myers (1955 - 2019)
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC
29572-7506
(843)-449-3396
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dunes Golf and Beach Club
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery
Myrtle Beach, SC
Fred E. Myers Jr.
Myrtle Beach, SC
Fred E. Myers Jr, 64, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born May 4, 1955, a son of Fred and Mary Lee Myers of Greensboro, NC.
Fred enjoyed deep sea fishing, golfing, traveling and listening to live music.
He is survived by his wife of thirty years, Phyllis Crumpler Myers, his parents, his son, F. Elliott Myers III, JD, his sister-in-law, Cheryl Holliday and her husband, Judson and their children, Joseph and Johnson. He will be especially missed by his two cats, Little Girl and Gibson.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 6:OO PM until 8:00 PM at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery in Myrtle Beach.
An online guestbook is available at msfh.net.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 19, 2019
