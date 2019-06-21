Reverend Fred W. Johnson
March 27, 1946 - June 14, 2019
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach - Funeral service for Reverend Fred W. Johnson will be conducted 11:00 AM Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Sandy Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1008 Carver St., Myrtle Beach, with viewing at 9:00 AM (two hours prior to funeral service at the church). Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens, 2615 Alligator Rd., Effingham directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.
Reverend Johnson was the son of the late Calvin and Arlena Tolbert Johnson, Sr.
Reverend Johnson attended the Public Schools in Florence County and was a graduate of Wilson High School Class of 1964. He then matriculated to Francis Marion University in Florence, SC, Morris College in Sumter, SC and Shaw University in Raleigh, NC to further his education.
Reverend Johnson was married to Delores Thompson Johnson for fifty-four years and to this union four children were born.
At an early age, Reverend Johnson was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Florence and later joined Savannah Grove Baptist Church in Effingham.
Reverend Johnson served as the Pastor of Sandy Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Myrtle Beach for twenty-seven years, until his health declined.
Survivors include his wife, Delores; for sons, Lon W. (Kathy) Johnson, Leonard W. (Teresa) Johnson, Simmon Black, and Deno Thompson; three daughters, Lennice (Jeffrey) Johnson Smith, Lavonne W. Johnson and Felicia Johnson; three brothers, Donnelly (Carolyn) Johnson, Swiftly (Huzell) Johnson, and Tommy (Bettie) Johnson; eighteen grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and a host of nephews; nieces; other relatives; and friends.
Viewing will be 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM Friday, June 21, 2019 at J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 S. Johns St., Florence.
The family will receive friends at 3951 Savannah Grove Rd., Florence.
Published in The Sun News on June 21, 2019