Dr. Fredis Fore
September 21, 1930 - November 13, 2020
Murrells Inlet, South Carolina - Dr. Fredis Cleon Fore, 90, first President of Florence Darlington Technical College passed away Friday, November 13, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn "Murph" Fore and daughters, Madge Lee Moyd (David) and Lori Elizabeth Fore.
The family will receive friends from 3:30 – 5:30 on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Inlet Affairs, 4024 Hwy. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, SC.
A funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Belin United Methodist Church, 4182 Hwy. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, SC. Following the service, the family will greet friends in the Garden of the Cross in front of the church. Due to COVID-19, social distancing protocols will be followed and mask required. The funeral service will be live streamed on the church's website (www.belinumc.org
).
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in honor of his deceased brother-in-law, Douglas Murphy Student Scholarship Fund, HGTC Foundation, 743 Hemlock Ave., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
A complete obituary and an online guestbook are available at www.msfh.net
.