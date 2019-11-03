Guest Book View Sign Service Information LEE FUNERAL HOME 11840 Highway 90 Little River , SC 29566 (843)-390-2525 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Family Life Center Funeral service 1:00 PM in the church sanctuary at Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church 410 6th Avenue South North Myrtle Beach , SC View Map Send Flowers Notice



November 25, 1932 - November 1, 2019

North Myrtle Beach

Furman Hoyt Huggins, 86, passed away on November 1, 2019. Mr. Huggins was born on November 25, 1932, in Horry County. He was a son of the late Rufus James Huggins and the late Fronnie Stroud Huggins. Furman graduated from Floyds High School and attended Clemson University. He was a veteran of the United States

Mr. Huggins is survived by: Susie McLauchlin Huggins, his wife of 31 years; sons, F. Tracy Huggins (Nancy) and Johnny Huggins; daughters, Shirley Cotton (Ray), Molly Bruton, and Amy Washco (David); six grandchildren, Re-Anna (Herbert), Justin (Mandy), Ayden, Riley, Savannah, and Amanda Pope; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Virginia Lee; one brother, Billy (Lavenia); and one sister-in-law (Marie); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mr. Huggins is predeceased by six brothers, Grover, Venston, Hicks, Wade, R.J., and Nolan; four sisters, Esther, Lucille, Muriel, and Gussie; as well as Jewel Hill Huggins, the mother of his children. He was also loved by many nieces, nephews, and special friends. He will be remembered for his love of family, his motel, and Clemson football games. When his health allowed, he was an avid jogger and could be seen daily running all over Cherry Grove Beach.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, November 5th, in the church sanctuary at Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church, 410 6th Avenue South, North Myrtle Beach, SC, with Pastor Daryl Bush officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon to 1:00 PM in the Family Life Center. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church, 410 6th Avenue South, Box 277, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29597.

A guestbook is available at

Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.





