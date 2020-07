Gail Ray HarrelsonNovember 28, 1946-July 28, 2020ConwayGail Ray Harrelson, age 73, wife of Ben Harrelson, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020.Surviving in addition to her husband of Conway are: two sons, Scott Harrelson (Jenni) of Conway and Chad Harrelson of St. Petersburg, FL.Due to the Covid 19 virus, services will be private, but services will be broadcast via the First Baptist Church Facebook page.To view the full obituary, please visit www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com