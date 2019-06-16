Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Garret Denbraven Jr.. View Sign Service Information Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc. 11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass Murrells Inlet , SC 29576 (843)-651-3295 Visitation 1:00 PM Surfside United Methodist Church Memorial service 2:00 PM Surfside United Methodist Church Send Flowers Notice



Surfside Beach

Garret DenBraven Jr. age 88, of Surfside Beach, passed away on Wednesday June 12, 2019 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

Born on April 19, 1931 in East Orange, NJ, he was the son of the late Garret and Verna DenBraven. Mr. DenBraven graduated from Bloomfield High School in New Jersey. He received his degrees from Bloomfield College and Western Carolina University in engineering and business. He worked as an engineer for Kearfott-Singer from 1958-1974 in Newark, NJ and Asheville, NC. In 1974, the family moved to Surfside Beach and he worked at AVX where he retired in 1991 as Vice President of Facilities. Upon retirement he became an avid fisherman at the Surfside Pier.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Marlene Zimmerer DenBraven; daughters, Karen DenBraven and husband Tom Moore of Troy, Idaho and Kathy DenBraven of Myrtle Beach; grandchildren, Stephane and Robert Tuck both of Myrtle Beach and a sister, Gretchen DenBraven-Fischer and husband George of Ellenville, NY.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, June 17, 2019 at Surfside United Methodist Church with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to: , PO Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

