1/
Gary A. Young Sr.
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary A. Young, Sr.
July 8, 1937 - August 4, 2020
North Myrtle Beach
After a long illness, Gary A. Young, 83, passed away on August 4 at his oceanfront condo in North Myrtle Beach, only days after his son, Gary, honored a promise to bring him home with care.
Born to Joseph and Florence Young in Yonkers, New York on July 8, 1937, Gary's youthful interest in cars ended up placing him on the cutting edge of automobile electronics. He became an expert in the field and operated a training school for Ford Motors. Gary and his wife, Marie, were married in Myrtle Beach, where they later vacationed, and retired to Crescent Beach. They and son Gary, Jr., who later played in the minor leagues, were avid baseball enthusiasts. During retirement, Gary and Marie started a booster group for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. Following his wife's passing in 2008, Gary established a nonprofit called Maria's Kids. Together with close friend Bradley Burnett-Lewis and other volunteers, they provided assistance in the classroom and special opportunities and outings for children. Gary also shared his love for music by providing guitar lessons for youth.
Gary leaves behind his son Gary, Jr.; sister Marlene and husband Jeff; sister-in-law Carole; nieces Sharon, Cheri, and Anna; nephews Bob, Christopher, and Sean; and their children and grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Marie and brother Ronald.
Memorial service at a later date.
Donations may be made to Good Shepherd Anglican Church, North Myrtle Beach, SC.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved