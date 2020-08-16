Gary A. Young, Sr.

July 8, 1937 - August 4, 2020

North Myrtle Beach

After a long illness, Gary A. Young, 83, passed away on August 4 at his oceanfront condo in North Myrtle Beach, only days after his son, Gary, honored a promise to bring him home with care.

Born to Joseph and Florence Young in Yonkers, New York on July 8, 1937, Gary's youthful interest in cars ended up placing him on the cutting edge of automobile electronics. He became an expert in the field and operated a training school for Ford Motors. Gary and his wife, Marie, were married in Myrtle Beach, where they later vacationed, and retired to Crescent Beach. They and son Gary, Jr., who later played in the minor leagues, were avid baseball enthusiasts. During retirement, Gary and Marie started a booster group for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. Following his wife's passing in 2008, Gary established a nonprofit called Maria's Kids. Together with close friend Bradley Burnett-Lewis and other volunteers, they provided assistance in the classroom and special opportunities and outings for children. Gary also shared his love for music by providing guitar lessons for youth.

Gary leaves behind his son Gary, Jr.; sister Marlene and husband Jeff; sister-in-law Carole; nieces Sharon, Cheri, and Anna; nephews Bob, Christopher, and Sean; and their children and grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Marie and brother Ronald.

Memorial service at a later date.

Donations may be made to Good Shepherd Anglican Church, North Myrtle Beach, SC.

