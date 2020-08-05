Gary Van Johnson
October 27, 1951 - August 1, 2020
Murrells Inlet
Gary Van Johnson, 68, of Murrells Inlet, SC passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital. He was born October 27, 1951, in Burlington, VT.
Due to Covid-19 a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
To view the full obituary and offer online condolences please visit, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services (843.651.1440) of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family with arrangements.