1/1
Gary Johnson
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Van Johnson
October 27, 1951 - August 1, 2020
Murrells Inlet
Gary Van Johnson, 68, of Murrells Inlet, SC passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital. He was born October 27, 1951, in Burlington, VT.
Due to Covid-19 a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
To view the full obituary and offer online condolences please visit, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services (843.651.1440) of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 4, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about the passing of Gary a true gentlemen.We have had alot of laughs together over the years and he will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure to know him.
Lyssa & Paul Ebert
Friend
August 2, 2020
My condolences to family and friends. I am so sorry for your loss. May God hold you strong in such times and comfort you with his hope! (John 6:40)
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved