Gavin C. Powell
Gavin C. Powell, 28, died April 6, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 3 pm on Friday, April 12 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 5201 Hwy 905, Conway, SC. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery.
