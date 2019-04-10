Gavin C. Powell (1990 - 2019)
Gavin C. Powell
Longs
Gavin C. Powell, 28, died April 6, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 3 pm on Friday, April 12 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 5201 Hwy 905, Conway, SC. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery.
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 10, 2019
