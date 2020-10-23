1/
Gene Enlow Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gene Enlow Jr.
Myrtle Beach, SC.
Gene Enlow Jr, of Myrtle Beach passed away Sunday October 18 th due to complications of Covid-19.
Gene is survived by his wife Becky, Daughter Ashley Arditi, granddaughters Sophie and Ella, his mother Mary Swafford, his siblings John Enlow and his wife Peggy, Susan Smith and her husband Jim, Mary Lynn Dameron, Mike Enlow, and nieces and nephews all of whom he cherished.
Gene had an outstanding career in law enforcement serving both Greenville and Pickens Counties; he thrived in private business as Director of Safety & Security for BMG Music as well as with A Services Group a private security firm he co-founded. He was also a Veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force. He was an amazing leader and a great man who loved God, his family and his country.
A shining example of being a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, his life joyfully revolved around his girls. He lived, slept, ate and loved his family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved