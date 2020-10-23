Gene Enlow Jr.

Myrtle Beach, SC.

Gene Enlow Jr, of Myrtle Beach passed away Sunday October 18 th due to complications of Covid-19.

Gene is survived by his wife Becky, Daughter Ashley Arditi, granddaughters Sophie and Ella, his mother Mary Swafford, his siblings John Enlow and his wife Peggy, Susan Smith and her husband Jim, Mary Lynn Dameron, Mike Enlow, and nieces and nephews all of whom he cherished.

Gene had an outstanding career in law enforcement serving both Greenville and Pickens Counties; he thrived in private business as Director of Safety & Security for BMG Music as well as with A Services Group a private security firm he co-founded. He was also a Veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force. He was an amazing leader and a great man who loved God, his family and his country.

A shining example of being a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, his life joyfully revolved around his girls. He lived, slept, ate and loved his family.





