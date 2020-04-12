Guest Book View Sign Service Information McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory 910 67th Ave North Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506 (843)-449-3396 Graveside service 2:00 PM Socastee United Methodist Church Send Flowers Notice

Gene "Randy"

November 25, 1948-April 8, 2020

Socastee, SC

Gene "Randy" Smith, 71 years old, went home to be with the Lord on April 8, 2020 surrounded by loving family. He was born on November 25, 1948 in Conway, SC, a son of the late George Edward Smith and Ruby Lee Mills Smith and a brother of the late Edward Earl Smith. Randy was a retired United States Postal Mail Carrier for 30 years. He loved his community and was an outstanding athlete at Socastee High School. He enjoyed coaching Dixie Youth Baseball for 12 years. He was a former member of the Horry County Planning Commission, the Socastee High School Booster Club, and the Socastee Heritage Foundation. He was a member of Forestbrook Baptist Church and served on the Security Team. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, cheering on the Socastee Braves and the Clemson Tigers, and traveling with his cruising buddies. Randy was a loving husband, father, pappy, brother, and uncle and was very proud of his family. We as believers will one day be reunited with him in heaven, and leave you with his favorite parting words with his grandchildren – "I'll see you next time." Randy is survived by his loving high school sweetheart and wife of 52 year, Helen Mason Smith of Socastee; his son Gene Randy (Amy) Smith Jr; his daughter Christy Smith Everett; his son Scotty Edward (Christi) Smith all of Socastee; his grandchildren Mason (Stephanie) Smith, Dalton Smith, Payton Smith, Maddux Smith, Andrea Everett, Lewis Everett, and Avery Smith; his great grandchild "Princess" Smith due May 20, 2020; a brother, Max Roy (Cindy) Smith; his aunts Pauline "Pete" Mishoe, Beck Edge, and Eula Mae Mills; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 11th at 2 pm at Socastee United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date at Forestbrook Baptist Church. An online guest book is available at McMillan-Small Funeral Home at





