George Baskerville Buchanan

December 15, 1935 - April 8, 2019

Danville

George Baskerville Buchanan, Jr., 83, passed away at his home on Monday, April 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born December 15, 1935 in Appomattox, VA, he was the son of the late George and Rosa Buchanan. George grew up working in his father's Appomattox barber shop, attaining his barber's license while honing his pool shark skills during his teenage years.

While earning his business degree from Lynchburg College, George supported himself by continuing his work as a barber. Upon graduation he moved to Richmond, VA, to work for Mutual of Omaha as an insurance adjuster. There, he met his wife, Sarah, which eventually brought him to Danville in 1965 to work for his father-in-law's family plywood business. George founded Danville Plywood and successfully grew the company for twenty years. His passion for real estate and development began in Danville during the 70's and 80's culminating with the opening of the Patricia Grand Hotel in Myrtle Beach, SC in 1988. He continued developing, owning and operating multiple oceanfront resorts in Myrtle Beach with his most recent project opening in June, 2018.

An adoring family man, George always generously included his entire clan and special friends on frequent memorable trips to countless spectacular destinations. We will greatly miss our precious husband/Dad/Poppy/friend! His philanthropy was far-reaching and has impacted so many lives as he gave both personally and through foundations.

Along with his parents, George was predeceased by his wife of 42 years, Sarah J. Buchanan, and by his first grandchild, Ian Buchanan. George is survived by: his wife, Bonnae, his step-daughter, Courtney Blake of San Francisco, CA; his children, Sally Alexander and husband, Ray, George Buchanan, III, and Sandy Buchanan and wife, Julie; his grandchildren, Sarah Todd Cline, Morgan Alexander, and Bebe and Annie Buchanan, all of Greensboro, NC.

The family will celebrate George's life at West Main Baptist Church on Saturday, April 13th at 2 p.m. A reception will follow at the Buchanan residence.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to JDRF, or Danville Life Saving Crew.

Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street is serving the Buchanan family. Online condolences may be directed to



Published in The Sun News on Apr. 11, 2019

