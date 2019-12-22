George Marion Crews II
May 25, 1948 - November 16, 2019
Gurley, Nebraska
George Marion Crews II, age 71, of Gurley, NE died on Saturday, November 16, 2019 surrounded by family at Heritage Estates in Gering, Nebraska. Funeral services were held on November 22 at the Dalton Assembly of God Church, Dalton, NE, with Pastors Mike Sullivan and Dan Carlson officiating. Burial with Military Honors followed at Greenwood Cemetery, Sidney, NE. George was born on May 25, 1948 in Conway, SC. He grew up in Myrtle Beach, SC, graduating from Myrtle Beach High School in 1966. After receiving his bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina, he joined the United States Air Force. He was last stationed at Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, WY, where he met his wife Sharon Kay Bancroft. They were married on February 15, 1975. Upon the death of Sharon's father, George received an honorable discharge from the Air Force to manage the Bancroft family farm west of Gurley. He earned a Masters in Business Administration from Regis University in Denver, CO in 1990. From 1983 to 2006, George taught computer science, business, and business law at Western Nebraska Community College, Sidney. He achieved his dream of obtaining his pilot's license in 1999. He served as Clerk for the Village of Gurley. He was an active member of the Dalton Assembly of God Church. He was preceded in death by grandparents George Marion and Florence Crews of Hazelhurst, MS and General Holmes Buck and Louise Wilson Springs and parents Rowan D. and Louise S. Crews all of Myrtle Beach, SC. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Crews of Gurley; three children, Charles R. Crews , George M. Crews III , and Rebecca L. Dodge (Matthew);his brother Rev. Rowan D. Crews (Jan), of Conway, SC; nephew Jason Crews of Orlando, Fl; niece Christie (Gray) Dickens and children; brother-in-law Dr. Calvin (Kent) (Sharon) Bancroft; nephew Scott (Melissa) Bancroft and children; niece Melissa K Bancroft and children; and many aunts and cousins in South Carolina. You may view George's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at http://www.gehrigstittchapel.com Donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Ste 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Published in The Sun News on Dec. 22, 2019