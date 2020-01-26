George F. Cast
Myrtle Beach
George Cast, widower of Kathryn Regensburg Cast, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
He was born January 13, 1954 in Queens, NYC, a son of the late George and Dorothy Cast. George was a policeman in New York before moving to Myrtle Beach, where he and Kathy owned an insurance appraisal company. He attended St. Michael Catholic Church and was a member of the Elks.
George leaves a lifetime of memories and much joy and love to his daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Ryan Harp and his sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin and Ceairra, Dennis and Erin, Tim and Whitney. He was PopPop to his 10 grandchildren, Christian, Ethan, Emma, Peyton, Brantley, Kathryn, Teagan, Blaine, Erik and Hayes. George loved his wife, his life, his church, his family and his friends. He was smart and funny and told great stories, some of them true. He will never be forgotten.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM Monday, January 27, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Ocean Woods Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Sunday, January 26th at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Jan. 26, 2020