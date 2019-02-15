George W. Hale
January 15, 1927-February 10, 2019
Murrells Inlet
George William Hale, passed away on Sunday February 10, 2019 at Grand Strand Healthcare in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. He was born on January 15, 1927 in Newport, Rhode Island.Left to cherish George's memory are his loving wife, Lillian of Myrtle Beach, daughters Ellen McGrail of Massachusetts and Leslie Hale Geary (Richard) of England, and a son, George Hale of Massachusetts.
George was also a volunteer for the Red Cross for over 50 years. For more family information or to offer words of comfort through the online guestbook, kindly visit, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 15, 2019