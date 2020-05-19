George L. Williams Sr.
1929 - 2020
George L. Williams, Sr.
August 6, 1929 - May 15, 2020
Conway
Educator, Administrator, Leader, Funeral Director
George L. Williams, Sr. passed away during the early morning hours on Friday, May 15, 2020. His service will be Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11:00am St. James Catholic Church in Conway. The burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Further details found at mckieverfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Sun News on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Service
11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
