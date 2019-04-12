George Lachmanek (1952 - 2019)
George Lachmanek
North Myrtle Beach
George Lachmanek, Jr., 67, 1952 – 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Lachmanek, Sr. and his wife, Cheryl.
Survivors include his mother, Josephine; sons, Justin (Sierra) and Ryan (Keri); and granddaughter, Lilian.
Services will be private with the family.
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 12, 2019
