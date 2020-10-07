George A. Role, III
October 16, 1967 - September 27, 2020
Summerville
Summerville, SC
Chief Master Sergeant George Albert Role III died unexpectedly on September 27, 2020, in Summerville, SC at the age of 52.
George Albert Role III was born on October 16, 1967 in Blue Island, IL to George and Pamela Role. He graduated from Newton-Conover High School in 1986. He obtained an associate's degree from the Community College of The Air Force. He married Reagan Dowell Role on February 4, 2020. He was employed by the United States Air Force as Chief Master Sergeant which is the ninth and highest enlisted rank in the U.S. Air Force. He recently retired on April 15, 2020, after 29 years in the service. While in the United States Air Force he served 4 tours overseas and earned the bronze star on April 16th, 2014. He was proud of his military service to America. He recently became a realtor and was assistant manager at his firm.
George excelled at almost everything he did. He could fix anything. He was patient, loyal, generous and an incredible mentor for his fellow Airman. He was kind to everyone that he met and an amazing listener. He saw the good in everything and everyone. You could always count on him to find the humor in situations and he was the funniest man. You never saw him without a huge smile on his face. He loved life and his family especially his 5 beautiful children.
George is survived by his parents George Role Jr. and Pamela Role of Myrtle Beach; wife Reagan Dowell Role of Summerville; children Abigail Role of Raleigh, NC; Isabelle Role of Greenville, NC; Lillian Role, Gabriella Role and George Role IV of Winston-Salem, NC; siblings Deborah Role Booker and Lisa Role Pace of Raleigh, NC; brother-in-laws, John Pace and David Booker of Raleigh; nieces, Ava Pace and Annabelle Booker of Raleigh; nephews, Jackson Pace and Heath Booker of Raleigh. He is preceded in death by grandparents George Role Sr. and Annabelle Role of Palos Heights, IL; and William Ringwald and Joyce Ringwald of Pentwater, MI.
A military funeral is scheduled at 12:00 noon on October 9, 2020 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church at 1100 8th Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach, SC. All are welcome to attend and celebrate George's life. Condolences can be sent to George and Pam Role at 6586 Brindisi St., Myrtle Beach, SC. 29572.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com
