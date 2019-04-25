Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Taylor. View Sign Service Information Abbey Road Christian Church 2411 Abbey Rd Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 (573) 335-3422 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM The Abbey Church Pawleys Island , SC View Map Send Flowers Notice

George Dodson Taylor

October 10, 1943 - April 17, 2019

Pawleys Island, SC

George Dodson Taylor of Pawleys Island, SC and Blowing Rock, NC, passed away peacefully at Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem on Wednesday, April 17. He was surrounded by family, friends and a loving medical staff.

Born October 10, 1943 in Chester, PA, his family eventually moved to North Augusta, SC in 1952 where George graduated from North Augusta High in 1961. He attended Clemson University, became a member of Kappa Delta Chi fraternity, and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1965. He married Claudia O'Hearn of Augusta, GA in 1966.

After seven years as a Mechanical Engineer with DuPont in Chattanooga, TN, George switched gears and stepped into a career that would become his life's legacy. He began work with Sea Pines Plantation, Hilton Head Island, SC in 1973, and learned the art of the development of master planned, amenity communities from the late Charles Fraser. Throughout his 40 years in real estate, George was involved in the development of many communities along the South Carolina coast: Ocean Creek and Kingston Plantation in Myrtle Beach, SC; DeBordieu Colony of Georgetown, SC; Kiawaha Island, SC; Litchfield By The Sea, Inlet Point South, The Peninsula, The Reserve, The Reserve Golf Club, Reserve Harbor Marina in Pawleys Island, SC; and Prince Creek in Murrells Inlet, SC.

Known for his incredible vision and spirit of collaboration, he was instrumental in forming some of the most real estate development–savvy partnerships: Leonard Call & Taylor of Myrtle Beach, SC; The Barony Company, Taylor Mahon & Associates and Taylor Campbell Group of Pawleys Island, SC. He was also very keen in attracting talent to work with him, many of whom would credit him for their success.

Upon retirement, He and Claudia moved to Blowing Rock, NC, but maintained a residence in Pawleys Island to continue their connection with family and friends. He loved playing golf, his weekly men's Bible study group, and spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, George is survived by his sons Todd Glidden Taylor (Christa) of Hendersonville, NC, Christopher George Taylor (Emily) of Pawleys Island, SC; and daughter Leigh Taylor Hamilton (Kirk) of Blowing Rock, NC. George was blessed with four wonderful grandchildren, Holden Taylor, Henry Taylor, Anne Rawlins Hamilton and Nathan "Nate" Hamilton. He is also survived by his brother, Daniel Taylor (Linda), of Danville, VA, sister, Linda Graybeal (Carl) of North Augusta, SC and Uncle Buddy Brumfield of Danville, VA.

In his final days, he would share with family and friends his favorite scripture, Philippians 1:21: "For me, to live is Christ, and to die is gain."

The Celebration of Life Service will be held at The Abbey Church, Pawleys Island on Saturday, April 27 at 11:00 am with a visitation reception afterwards. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to World Medical Mission, Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.



