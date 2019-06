George W. MacklenMyrtle BeachGeorge Winston Macklen age 77, died Sunday, June 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.Born in Conway, SC, he was a son of the late Doris ( Smith ) and Everette M. Macklen Jr. Mr. Macklen loved working construction, Nascar racing and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by a son, George W. Macklen Jr.; a grandson, Joey Howard Causey II; sisters, Sybil Haselden, Joy Morris, Shirley Phillips and Alice Ward.Survivors include three daughters, Dianna Nicole Macklen, April Macklen-Dooley (Austin Dooley) and Joanna Macklen-Causey (Joey Causey); grandchildren, Bettyann Causey, Braxton Dooley and Paisyn Dooley; two brothers, Melton G. Macklen (Frances) and Clifton E. Macklen; two sisters, Lazelle Singleton and Carolyn Sanders.A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Socastee United Methodist. Burial will follow at Socastee United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel.Memorial contributions may be made to the , 950 48th Ave. N., Suite 101 Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.