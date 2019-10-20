George E. Wyand
December 4, 1927-October 18, 2019
Myrtle Beach
George E. Wyand, born December 4, 1927, in Washington County, Maryland to the late Franklin E. and Dora Wyand. George was preceded in death also by his Sisters, Dorothy Shorter and Mary Lou Neiser and his brothers, Glenn Wyand and Carol Wyand. George will be seceded in death by one living brother, Richard Wyand. George owned and operated several "Mom and Pop" motels before retiring on some farmland in the Galivants Ferry area. He was an active member of Pigsah Methodist Church. Mr. Wyand had a strong and immense love for His Family. His wife of 68 years, Marcia "Diane" Potts Wyand, was the love of his life. George and Diane had one Daughter, Tana Wyand. Mr. Wyand is survived today by his loving wife, Diane, Daughter and Son-In-Law, Tana and Barry Floyd; and, three Grandchildren, Nicole McPherson and Husband Eric, Michael Stewart and Fiancé Elaina Couick, Scott Richardson and Wife Jessica; and 5 Great Grandchildren, Shea McPherson, Derek McPherson, Lilah Stewart, Luke Stewart, Camryn Richardson and Jacob Couick. Services will be held 2:00 PM October 23, 2019 at Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor, with the Rev. Cindy Rumsey officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:00-1:45 PM and after the service with a light reception. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Pisgah Methodist Church, 1600 Pisgah Church Road Galivants Ferry SC, 29544. Please sign or share thoughts online at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 20, 2019