Gerald A. "Jerry" Lehmann
Myrtle Beach
Gerald Adrian "Jerry" Lehmann age 86, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Conway Medical Center.
Born in Chelsea, MI, he was the son of the late Hazen and Irene Lehmann. Mr. Lehmann graduated from Michigan State in 1954 with a bachelor's degree in chemistry and also received a master's degree in education and mathematics in 1957. He then went on to receive another master's degree at the University of Illinois in 1965 and a specialist degree from the University of Georgia in 1970. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Air Force in Europe. He worked as a Math and Physics Professor at Northern Virginia Community College in Fairfax Country, VA where he retired after many years of service. He moved to Myrtle Beach in 2001 where he was an avid golfer and dancer. He was known as "King of the Foxtrot". While dancing, he met Margaret "Maggie" and they married on August 1, 2007.
He was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Evelyn Osborne and Janette Colvia.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret "Maggie" Lehmann; a son, John Lehmann; a granddaughter, Cecelia Lehmann; siblings, Eunice Dancer, Roger Lehmann, Karen Baize and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, August 9, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Surfside United Methodist Church, 800 13th Ave. N. Surfside Beach, SC 29575 or to Mercy Care Hospice, 8216 Devon Court Myrtle Beach, SC 29572.
