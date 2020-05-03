Gerald L. Miller
1939-2020
Surfside Beach
Gerald Lee Miller age 81, died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Miller was born in Dayton, OH to the late Marcella and Joseph Miller. Gerald Miller was a US Army veteran, an active member and mentor in AA for 39 years and was a member of the Surfside Beach Senior Citizens Committee and the city government. Mr. Miller had a life long career in printing and retired from Hammer Graphics. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Linda Miller.
Gerald Lee Miller is survived by his daughters; Karen Paige (Curtis W.) Griffith of Dayton, OH and Susan (Steve) Crochunis of Plant City, FL. grandchildren; David (Desiree) Griffith, Matt Griffith, Jason (Allison) Crochunis and Allie (Ray) York, great-grandchildren; Rona and Leana Griffith, Aurelia York and Quentin Crochunis. He is also survived by his loving significant other Ana Blumetti.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Sun News on May 3, 2020.