Gerald O. Vader
October 28, 1937 - September 21, 2019
Conway
Mr. Gerald Orville Vader, 81, husband of Ann Poe Vader, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Born October 28, 1937 in Cass City, Michigan, Mr. Vader was the son of the late Orville and Nina Silvernail Vader. He was a retired paint chemist with Dupont with 36 years of service and also worked at Ford Motor Company. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. Mr. Vader enjoyed sports, traveling, reading, and working crossword puzzles.
Mr. Vader was predeceased by his parents, Orville and Nina Vader and a brother, Ralph Vader.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years Ann Poe Vader; a son, Dean Vader (Patty) of Commerce, MI., daughters, Susan Carlisle (Jeffrey) of Bushnell Fl., and Nancy Muir of Brighton, MI. his grandchildren, Nathan Vader, Samantha Vader, Amber Kuzcharski, Sara Wilfong, Cory Muir and Ashley Muir; sisters, Donna Jean Hunkley of Farmington, MI and Jo Ann Shivers (Joe) of Novi, MI.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00AM Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, officiated by Rev. Kyle Randle.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Sept. 25, 2019