Gerald G. Owens
|
June 22, 1944 - April 11, 2019
Hemingway
Hemingway, SC Gerald G. Owens, 74, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at his home. Mr. Gerald was born in Hemingway, a son of the late James T. and Vernise Cribb Owens. He was a Deputy Sheriff for Georgetown County and had retired from Smurfit -Stone Container in Florence in 2007. He was a member of the Union United Methodist Church and some of his favorite pastimes were cooking pileaus and BBQ for others. He loved fishing but most of all loved spending time with his family. He is survived by two granddaughters, Shelby and Jaime Owens; sisters, Betty O. Lewellen, Patricia O. Amick, Gracie O. (Don) Birchmore, and Arden O. (Archie) Evans; brother, Gregg (Myra) Owens; sister-in-law, Erma Owens; a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and his GCSO family.He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara "Bobbie" Kiesel Owens; two sons, Robbie and Jamie Lee Owens; two brothers, Johnnie Owens and George Owens. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Union United Methodist Church. Burial, directed by Morris Funeral Home of Hemingway, SC, will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Union United Methodist Church, 8209 Rose Hill Road, Georgetown, SC 29440. Memorials may be made to Union United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 580, Hemingway, SC 29554. Please sign the guest book at morris-funeralhome.com
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 14, 2019