Gerald V. Weber
Myrtle Beach
Gerald V. Weber, son of the late Vincent J and Margaret (Biebel) Weber, passed peacefully at his home, Tuesday July 7, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Mary Ann Diem for 57 years, he was born March 31,1931 in Buffalo NY, where he attended Canisius High School and Canisius College. Gerry and Mary Ann moved to Myrtle Beach in 1983.
Gerald was a 1st lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps. Mr. Weber, an avid golfer, was a long-time member of the Dunes Club in Myrtle Beach and the Cherry Hill Club in Fort Erie, Ontario. He was passionate about his career as a stockbroker, which began at Common Dann in Buffalo and culminated at Capital Investment Group in Myrtle Beach, Mr. Weber continued working until last month. In high school, he was a member of the basketball team and camera club, which nurtured a life-long love of photography. He was very enthusiastic about his hobbies, from candle making to furniture making, and was especially fond of international travel with his wife, and later his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his six children David Weber (Kym Voelker), Robert (Chris) Weber, Ellen (Lee) Katz, Suzanne Weber, Katherine Weber, Linda (Steve) Craft. He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Friday July 10, 2020 from 5:30-7:30 PM at McMillan-Small Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Josephs Indian School at https://www..stjo.org
, his favorite charity.
Due to COVID-19 we always ask that everyone in attendance at the visitation please wear a face mask.
