Geraldine A. Sanderson
Myrtle Beach
Geraldine A Sanderson age 92, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Brooklyn, NY on October 9, 1927 she was a daughter of the late Alfred and Geraldine McQuade Bourke. Gerry attended Catholic school in Brooklyn and went to New York University. She married HW "Sandy" Sanderson in 1952. Gerry and Sandy made their home in New Jersey until 1988 when they retired to Myrtle Beach. She had been the Administrator of the Allendale Convalescent Center and was active with the League of Women Voters and the March of Dimes. She belonged to the 544 Duplicate Bridge and was a Life Master.
Gerry is survived by her daughter Gheri who lives in Myrtle Beach and her son Jim who lives in New Jersey, as well as her grandsons Darren and Bryan.
Services will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Michael Catholic Church 542 Cypress Ave. Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Dec. 8, 2019