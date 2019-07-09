Geraldine Irby Parris

June 12, 1941 - July 7, 2019

Myrtle Beach

Mrs. Geraldine "Gerri" Irby Parris, wife of Reverend Talmadge L. Parris, finished her earthly course and transitioned into the eternal presence of her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Mrs. Parris was born in Fairfield County, South Carolina, on June 12, 1941, to the late Eva Irby Parker and the late William Augustus Irby.

Mrs. Parris was a devoted servant of the Lord Jesus Christ, having spent many of her days laboring alongside her husband in the work of the ministry of preaching the Gospel as an honorable, supportive, and wise first lady. Additionally, Mrs. Parris served in the South Carolina International Pentecostal Holiness Church as the Conway District Director for Women's Ministry. She also served on South Carolina Women's Ministry Board until declining health made it necessary for her to resign. Above all, Mrs. Parris sought to live her life as a testimony to the goodness of the Lord Jesus Christ. As a result of her generous spirit and pleasant personality, she was loved, admired, and highly esteemed by many.

Mrs. Parris was predeceased by her parents, one son, and one daughter. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, mentor, and friend. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by: her husband, Reverend Talmadge Parris; three daughters: Cathy Johnson, Patti Wilkes (Joe), and Tammi Litaker (Tobby); a son, Roy Parris; six grandsons, two granddaughters, eight great grandchildren; two sisters: Betty Walker and Linda Reynolds; and one brother, Samuel Irby (Linda).

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Lakewood Pentecostal Holiness Church, 6581 HWY 707, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588. The family will receive friends one hour before the service in the church. A committal service will be held at Fairfield Memorial Cemetery in Winnsboro, SC at 6:00 Pm Wednesday evening.

Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Parris family.



