Gertrude Catherine Falke
March 31, 1921 - January 15, 2019
Murrells Inlet
Gertrude Catherine Falke, 97, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday January 15, 2019 at her home in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. She was born on March 31, 1921 in East Orange, New Jersey to the late Charles Schmitt & Katharina Schuster Schmitt.
Along with her parents, Gertrude is reunited in death with her beloved husband of 61 years, Mr. Raymond Falke and their son, David Falke.
A Celebration of Gertrude's life will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday March 30, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 572 Cypress Ave. Garden City, SC. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium.
To view the full obituary, kindly visit, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, SC (843-651-1440) is assisting the family.
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Published in The Sun News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 22, 2019