Punky will be missed by many. She was a long time resident of Fargo, N.D.

and still has many friends there. To our family she was a special friend and God Mother to our son, Andy. Punky had many talents, cooking, sewing, painting and the list continues. She will be missed but forever in our thoughts. To Jack and Family, Punky is never truly gone. She will be in your hearts forever.

Love from,

John and Joy Thomas

