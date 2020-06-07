Punky will be missed by many. She was a long time resident of Fargo, N.D.
and still has many friends there. To our family she was a special friend and God Mother to our son, Andy. Punky had many talents, cooking, sewing, painting and the list continues. She will be missed but forever in our thoughts. To Jack and Family, Punky is never truly gone. She will be in your hearts forever.
Love from,
John and Joy Thomas
Gertrude "Punky" McKay Kramer
April 5, 1928 - June 2, 2020
Pawleys Island, SC
Gertrude "Punky" McKay Kramer, wife of 63 years to Dr. John W. Kramer passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Mrs. Kramer was born April 5, 1928 in Arnettsville, WV, a daughter of the late John and Gertrude McKay.
She was a graduate of the West Liberty Dental Hygiene School in West Liberty, WV. Surviving in addition to her husband are four children: Ellen Kramer Higgins and husband Timothy, Eric John Kramer and wife Stacey, Kathleen McKay Kramer and husband Christopher Poehlmann and Kristen Kramer Brynestad and husband Eric, eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Mrs. Kramer was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers (James, John and Richard McKay) and one sister, June McKay Tuggle.
A memorial mass will be announced at a later date with inurnment to follow in the church columbarium.
Memorials may be sent to Tara Hall for Boys P.O. Box 955, Georgetown, SC 29442, www.tarahall.org. Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
April 5, 1928 - June 2, 2020
Pawleys Island, SC
Gertrude "Punky" McKay Kramer, wife of 63 years to Dr. John W. Kramer passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Mrs. Kramer was born April 5, 1928 in Arnettsville, WV, a daughter of the late John and Gertrude McKay.
She was a graduate of the West Liberty Dental Hygiene School in West Liberty, WV. Surviving in addition to her husband are four children: Ellen Kramer Higgins and husband Timothy, Eric John Kramer and wife Stacey, Kathleen McKay Kramer and husband Christopher Poehlmann and Kristen Kramer Brynestad and husband Eric, eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Mrs. Kramer was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers (James, John and Richard McKay) and one sister, June McKay Tuggle.
A memorial mass will be announced at a later date with inurnment to follow in the church columbarium.
Memorials may be sent to Tara Hall for Boys P.O. Box 955, Georgetown, SC 29442, www.tarahall.org. Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Jun. 7, 2020.