Gertrude Wooten Zachary
Myrtle Beach
Gertrude Wooten Zachary, of Myrtle Beach, passed into eternity to be with her Husband, Jack Zachary, on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Memorial services will be held on Friday, January 31, at 3:00 pm, at Socastee United Methodist Church with entombment to follow at 4:30 pm at Hillcrest Cemetery Mausoleum.
Gertrude was born in Harmony N.C. on June 4, 1929, daughter of Marvin Wooten and Mary Harbin Wooten. She was preceded in death by a brother, Jack and is survived by two sisters, Evelyn & Nancy, and younger brother, Bobby.
Gertrude leaves behind her three sons and two daughter-in-laws; Douglas and Lais Zachary, Jeffrey Zachary and Tim and Elaine Zachary. She is also survived by three grandsons Dylan, Will and Wade, and two great grandsons, Connor and Mason.
The family would like to express their gratitude and thankfulness to all the wonderful people in the church family, our longtime neighborhood, and our great community, who have loved and been so kind to our mother, Gertrude. You have meant so, so much to her and our family.
Many, Many Thanks.
Memorial contributions may be sent to: Socastee United Methodist Church "1875 Sanctuary Project" restoring the church she attended almost 60 years. (5575 Dick Pond Road, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588. Phone 843-650-3373)
