Gladys E. Pearce
North Myrtle Beach
Gladys Elizabeth Pearce, 86, died June 14, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Born on November 16, 1933 in Moore County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Alton and Edith Phillips Frye.
Mrs. Pearce is survived by her children, Gary Brewer and Bobby Brewer (Donna); one brother, Terry Frye; four sisters, Margaret, Betty, Carolyn, and Nancy; seven grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. She is predeceased by two sons, Johnny and Ricky Brewer.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at High Falls United Methodist Church Cemetery, High Falls, NC.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Jun. 19, 2020.