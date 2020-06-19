Gladys Elizabeth Pearce
1933 - 2020
Gladys E. Pearce
North Myrtle Beach
Gladys Elizabeth Pearce, 86, died June 14, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Born on November 16, 1933 in Moore County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Alton and Edith Phillips Frye.
Mrs. Pearce is survived by her children, Gary Brewer and Bobby Brewer (Donna); one brother, Terry Frye; four sisters, Margaret, Betty, Carolyn, and Nancy; seven grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. She is predeceased by two sons, Johnny and Ricky Brewer.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at High Falls United Methodist Church Cemetery, High Falls, NC.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.



Published in The Sun News on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
High Falls United Methodist Church Cemetery
June 18, 2020
y deepest thoughts and prayers are with you all. Ms Gladys was like a second mom to many. We kids grew up together around skating rink. Cherished memories. May God wrap his arms around you and give you peace and comfort.
JACKIE Bame JACOBS
Friend
June 18, 2020
I was very broken hearted when my mom gave me the news that aunt Gladys had passed, she was always one of my favorite people, I remember when we used to visit and she would tell my cousin Ricky to take us down to the arcade at the beach, she always loved everyone being together. She is with Jesus And God now, I pray for peace and comfort for everyone that knew and loved this wonderful lady, love you aunt Gladys, tell daddy hi for me.
Chuck frye
Family
