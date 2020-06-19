I was very broken hearted when my mom gave me the news that aunt Gladys had passed, she was always one of my favorite people, I remember when we used to visit and she would tell my cousin Ricky to take us down to the arcade at the beach, she always loved everyone being together. She is with Jesus And God now, I pray for peace and comfort for everyone that knew and loved this wonderful lady, love you aunt Gladys, tell daddy hi for me.

Chuck frye

Family