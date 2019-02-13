Gladys M. Lamb-Holley
June 21, 1944 - February 11, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Gladys M. Lamb-Holley, age 74, of Myrtle Beach, SC formerly of Randleman, NC passed Monday, February 11, 2019.
Mrs. Holley was born June 21, 1944 the daughter of Presley William and Ina Odell Robertson Jones. Gladys was a native of Guilford County and retired from Energizer Battery, Plant II of Asheboro. Gladys is preceded in death by her first husband, of 47 years, Bill Lamb.
She is survived by her husband: Bill Holley of the home; sons: Michael Lamb and wife Christina of Asheboro and Johnny Morgan and wife Wendy of Randleman; daughter: Tammy Delk and husband Frank of Asheboro; grandchildren, Taylor Lamb, Logan Lamb, Jessica Delk, Noah Delk, Meghan Cranford and husband Chris, Amber Potts and husband Frank; great grandchildren, Emily Potts and Hailey Potts; sister: Patricia Lamb of Randleman; and brother, Sonny Jones of Lexington, NC.
The family will receive friends Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 12:00 - 1:30 at Pugh Funeral Home, 600 South Main Street, Randleman, NC. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm in the chapel with Pastor Jonathan Shook officiating. Burial will follow at Randolph Memorial Park, Asheboro.
Pugh Funeral Home in Randleman
600 S. Main St.
Randleman, NC 27317
(336) 498-2648
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 13, 2019