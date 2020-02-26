Guest Book View Sign Service Information McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory 910 67th Ave North Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506 (843)-449-3396 Send Flowers Notice

Glenda C. Harper

Conway, SC

Glenda LaDean Cook Harper, 73, passed away early on Monday, February 24, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born October 8, 1946 in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Lee Grant Cook, Sr. and Z. Kathryn (Wimberly) Cook.

Glenda was a proud native of Myrtle Beach and was a retired bookkeeper and jeweler. She was a Girl Scout Leader of Troop #245 in 1973 and loved playing bridge. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Conway, where she was a member of their Garden Club. She was a volunteer for Mercy Hospice and the Big Brother and Big Sister Program, where she was named Volunteer of the Year in 2011. Glenda loved celebrating with her family and had a great passion for vintage tea parties. She loved cooking, baking, gardening, fishing, dancing, & music. Her love for all children was great and she was known as Memaw to all. She was the true Matriarch of the family and was loved by all that knew her.

Survivors include her daughter, Wendy McCormick Brewer and her husband, Carl F. Brewer, Jr. of Pawleys Island; brothers, Lee Grant Cook, Jr. and Danny Charles (Rebecca) Cook, all of Myrtle Beach; sister, Sandra Cook (Kent) Beaudrot of St. George, SC; granddaughter, Wimberly "Lee" McCarthy and her husband, Nick Thompson of Myrtle Beach; grandson, Matthew S. McCarthy of Myrtle Beach; and her life partner, Mike Tyson and his daughter, Nicole. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Bart Harper who was originally from Lancaster, SC.

A Celebration of her Life will be held at a future date by her family.

In keeping with her wishes, the family requests memorials in lieu of flowers to

Send messages to the family using the Guestbook tab above.





Glenda C. HarperConway, SCGlenda LaDean Cook Harper, 73, passed away early on Monday, February 24, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born October 8, 1946 in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Lee Grant Cook, Sr. and Z. Kathryn (Wimberly) Cook.Glenda was a proud native of Myrtle Beach and was a retired bookkeeper and jeweler. She was a Girl Scout Leader of Troop #245 in 1973 and loved playing bridge. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Conway, where she was a member of their Garden Club. She was a volunteer for Mercy Hospice and the Big Brother and Big Sister Program, where she was named Volunteer of the Year in 2011. Glenda loved celebrating with her family and had a great passion for vintage tea parties. She loved cooking, baking, gardening, fishing, dancing, & music. Her love for all children was great and she was known as Memaw to all. She was the true Matriarch of the family and was loved by all that knew her.Survivors include her daughter, Wendy McCormick Brewer and her husband, Carl F. Brewer, Jr. of Pawleys Island; brothers, Lee Grant Cook, Jr. and Danny Charles (Rebecca) Cook, all of Myrtle Beach; sister, Sandra Cook (Kent) Beaudrot of St. George, SC; granddaughter, Wimberly "Lee" McCarthy and her husband, Nick Thompson of Myrtle Beach; grandson, Matthew S. McCarthy of Myrtle Beach; and her life partner, Mike Tyson and his daughter, Nicole. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Bart Harper who was originally from Lancaster, SC.A Celebration of her Life will be held at a future date by her family.In keeping with her wishes, the family requests memorials in lieu of flowers to stjude.org Send messages to the family using the Guestbook tab above. Published in The Sun News on Feb. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Sun News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close