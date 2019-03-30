Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn Holmes. View Sign



March 17, 1948-March 29, 2019

Conway

Conway…. Mr. E. Glenn Holmes, 71, widower of Teresa H. Holmes, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, March 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Holmes was born on March 17, 1948, the son of the late E.J. Holmes, Jr. and Lois Graham Causey. He was also predeceased by his step-mother, Joann Holmes; his brother, Ronnie Holmes; and his nephew, David F. Johnson. He was an avid Nascar fan, who enjoyed watching sports and fishing with his grandson. He cherished time spent with his family, especially his grandson, Colby. Mr. Holmes was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Horry Telephone Cooperative.

Surviving are: his children, Tara Holmes Barnhill (Janson) and Melissia Holmes; his grandson, Colby; his father, John Vernon Causey; his sisters, Jeanette H. Caulder (Ken), Vernell Cramer (Steven), and Shelly Askey (Don); his brother, Jeffrey Holmes; his special uncle and best friend, Jimmy Graham; his special niece Tracy; and several other special nieces and nephews.

A Going Home service to honor Glenn's life will be held at 4:00PM Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Mack Hutson. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 6907 Hwy 905, Conway, SC 29526.

Please sign the online guest register at

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.





E. Glenn HolmesMarch 17, 1948-March 29, 2019ConwayConway…. Mr. E. Glenn Holmes, 71, widower of Teresa H. Holmes, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, March 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.Mr. Holmes was born on March 17, 1948, the son of the late E.J. Holmes, Jr. and Lois Graham Causey. He was also predeceased by his step-mother, Joann Holmes; his brother, Ronnie Holmes; and his nephew, David F. Johnson. He was an avid Nascar fan, who enjoyed watching sports and fishing with his grandson. He cherished time spent with his family, especially his grandson, Colby. Mr. Holmes was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Horry Telephone Cooperative.Surviving are: his children, Tara Holmes Barnhill (Janson) and Melissia Holmes; his grandson, Colby; his father, John Vernon Causey; his sisters, Jeanette H. Caulder (Ken), Vernell Cramer (Steven), and Shelly Askey (Don); his brother, Jeffrey Holmes; his special uncle and best friend, Jimmy Graham; his special niece Tracy; and several other special nieces and nephews.A Going Home service to honor Glenn's life will be held at 4:00PM Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Mack Hutson. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 6907 Hwy 905, Conway, SC 29526.Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family. Funeral Home Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.

606-610 Beaty St.

Conway , SC 29528

843-248-4211 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Sun News on Mar. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Sun News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close