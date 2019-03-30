E. Glenn Holmes
March 17, 1948-March 29, 2019
Conway
Conway…. Mr. E. Glenn Holmes, 71, widower of Teresa H. Holmes, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, March 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Holmes was born on March 17, 1948, the son of the late E.J. Holmes, Jr. and Lois Graham Causey. He was also predeceased by his step-mother, Joann Holmes; his brother, Ronnie Holmes; and his nephew, David F. Johnson. He was an avid Nascar fan, who enjoyed watching sports and fishing with his grandson. He cherished time spent with his family, especially his grandson, Colby. Mr. Holmes was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Horry Telephone Cooperative.
Surviving are: his children, Tara Holmes Barnhill (Janson) and Melissia Holmes; his grandson, Colby; his father, John Vernon Causey; his sisters, Jeanette H. Caulder (Ken), Vernell Cramer (Steven), and Shelly Askey (Don); his brother, Jeffrey Holmes; his special uncle and best friend, Jimmy Graham; his special niece Tracy; and several other special nieces and nephews.
A Going Home service to honor Glenn's life will be held at 4:00PM Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Mack Hutson. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 6907 Hwy 905, Conway, SC 29526.
