Harold Glenn McCracken

November 5, 1954 – March 24, 2019

Conway, S.C.

Harold Glenn McCracken of the Bucksport community passed away peacefully at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center Sunday, March 24, 2019. Glenn was the son of the late Harold B. McCracken and Daisy Mae Hearl Hardy (Ed). In addition to his mother and step father, Glenn is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 45 years, Marcia (Marty) Blount McCracken; his daughter, Amanda Suggs (Bryan) of Conway; two grandchildren, Valerie and Nathan Suggs; two brothers, Carlyle McCracken (Sandra) of Southport, N.C., and Mitchell McCracken (Melinda) of Conway; best friend, Wayne "Rabbit" Anchors; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 30 at 2:00 P.M. at Fountain of Life Ministries in Conway. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.



