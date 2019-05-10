Gloria A. Mishoe
Myrtle Beach
Gloria A. Mishoe age 63, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Myrtle Beach Estates.
Born in Florence, SC, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Jacquelyn Avin.
Gloria was a school teacher for 33 years where she taught music and keyboard. She was also involved with chorus and concerts. She took her students to the Carolina Opry where they sung during the pre-show. She loved the beach, music, camping and dancing and boating on the waterway. She and Edsel loved shag dancing and she loved her cat Sugar and all the other cats before Sugar. Gloria was preceded in death by her brother, Gene Avin.
Survivors include her husband of 34 years, Edsel Mishoe; a son, Brian Mishoe and his wife Ashley of Dallas, NC; a stepson, Brandon Mishoe of Myrtle Beach; a granddaughter, Sophia Mishoe; two step grandsons, Preston and Kenneson Mishoe of Myrtle Beach and a sister, Lynn Huggins and Donny of Pamplico, SC. and a nephew Lee Huggins.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel. Burial will follow at Ocean Woods Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Friday, May 10th at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1105 48th Ave. N., Suite 109 Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
A special thanks to the Griswold Home Care and Myrtle Beach Estates for their loving care.
Published in The Sun News on May 10, 2019