Gloria Chicola
1929 - 2020
Gloria Carolyn Chicola
March 23, 1929-July 24, 2020
Conway
Gloria Carolyn Chicola, age 91, wife of the late Charles Samuel Chicola, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020.
Born March 23, 1929 in New Brighton Staten Island, NY, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret Campagna Ruffo. Mrs. Chicola was a graduate of P.S. 17 and Curtis High School and she attended Hunter College. She was a former member of the Staten Island Ballroom Dancers for 15 years. She enjoyed gardening and was an executive secretary for the New York Board of Education. Mrs. Chicola resided in Great Kills, Staten Island for twenty years before moving to Conway, SC in 1985.
Along with her parents and husband, Mrs. Chicola was predeceased by one son, Robert Mark Chicola, two brothers, Joseph and Richard Ruffo, and one sister, Rosemarie Ruffo Bolstead.
Surviving are one daughter, Linda Chicola Crocker and husband, Richard "Randy" of Conway; two sons, Steven Chicola and Richard Chicola and wife, Suzanne, all of Conway; two granddaughters, Lindy Chicola of Conway and Carmella Chicola of Staten Island, NY; two great grandchildren, Lexiss Kelly and Avery Kelly both of Staten Island, NY
Graveside services will be private.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Sun News on Jul. 27, 2020.
July 26, 2020
I have always admired you Gloria for your beauty, grace and love for your family. You’re in Gods loving hands now and will be greatly missed.
Betsy Crocker
Friend
